Reef Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $192.69 million and $40.23 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00057084 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00086019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.48 or 0.00812144 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.