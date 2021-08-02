reflect.finance (RFI) Price Tops $0.12

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $6,312.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One reflect.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00057301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.29 or 0.00809496 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00091504 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance (CRYPTO:RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,448,854 coins. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

