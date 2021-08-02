Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regal Beloit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $147.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 125.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 112.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

