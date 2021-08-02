Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 3.1% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $648,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $748,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.00.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $573.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $660.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $548.37.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

