Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.59

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.59 and last traded at $52.82, with a volume of 104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RM. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $557.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 33,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

