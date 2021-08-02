Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.65. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

