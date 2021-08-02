Rejuvel Bio-Sciences (OTCMKTS:NUUU) versus Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) and Rejuvel Bio-Sciences (OTCMKTS:NUUU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Central Garden & Pet and Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Garden & Pet 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rejuvel Bio-Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus price target of $60.80, suggesting a potential upside of 40.09%. Given Central Garden & Pet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Central Garden & Pet is more favorable than Rejuvel Bio-Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and Rejuvel Bio-Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Garden & Pet 5.30% 15.85% 7.03% Rejuvel Bio-Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and Rejuvel Bio-Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Garden & Pet $2.70 billion 0.90 $120.68 million $2.26 19.20 Rejuvel Bio-Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Central Garden & Pet has higher revenue and earnings than Rejuvel Bio-Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

Central Garden & Pet has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rejuvel Bio-Sciences has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Central Garden & Pet shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Central Garden & Pet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Central Garden & Pet beats Rejuvel Bio-Sciences on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co. is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages. The company’s pet supplies include products for dogs and cats; products for birds, small animals and specialty pets; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles and other aquarium-based pets; products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows. These products are sold under the brands, including Aqueon �, Cadet �, Comfort Zone �, Farnam �, Four Paws �, Kaytee �, K&H Pet Products �, Nylabone �, and Zilla � as well as a number of other brands. Its lawn and garden supplies products include proprietary and non-proprietary grass seed; wild bird feed, bird feeders, bird houses and other birding accessories; weed, grass, and other herbicides, insecticide and pesticide products; fertilizers; and decorative outdoor lifestyle products including p

About Rejuvel Bio-Sciences

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. develops technology products and services into early and mainstream technology products and services. Through its subsidiaries, it develops and manufactures a line of skin care products and provides environmental management solution that use electron particle accelerator technology. The company was founded by Charles J. Scimeca on October 14, 2009 and is headquartered in Pembroke Pines, FL.

