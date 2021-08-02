RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Short Interest Up 21.7% in July

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,100 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 594,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.81. 3,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $142.61 and a 52-week high of $191.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

