Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) vs. First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Head to Head Survey

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Renasant pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bankshares pays out 48.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Renasant has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Renasant has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Renasant and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant 21.40% 7.36% 1.04% First Community Bankshares 33.64% 11.27% 1.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renasant and First Community Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant $733.66 million 2.70 $83.65 million $1.93 18.23 First Community Bankshares $143.87 million 3.56 $35.93 million $2.08 14.04

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares. First Community Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renasant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Renasant and First Community Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant 0 5 0 0 2.00 First Community Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Renasant currently has a consensus target price of $34.20, suggesting a potential downside of 2.79%. First Community Bankshares has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.11%. Given Renasant’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Renasant is more favorable than First Community Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Renasant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Renasant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats Renasant on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estateÂ-1-4 family mortgage; real estateÂ-commercial mortgage; real estateÂ-construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, self-directed individual retirement accounts, and custodial accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; and administers qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a network of 190 banking, lending, and mortgage offices located in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina; 157 full-service branches and 11 limited-service branches; 181 ATMs; and 32 interactive teller machines. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 50 branches, including 18 branches in West Virginia, 23 branches in Virginia, 7 branches in North Carolina, 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

