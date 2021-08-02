Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Renault stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. Renault has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

