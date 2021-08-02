Renault’s (RNLSY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNLSY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.56. 11,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,188. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.88. Renault has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.