Renew (LON:RNWH) Sets New 52-Week High at $767.83

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 767.83 ($10.03) and last traded at GBX 764.88 ($9.99), with a volume of 45883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 746 ($9.75).

RNWH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 695 ($9.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 684.89. The company has a market capitalization of £601.71 million and a P/E ratio of 24.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.83 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Renew’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

