Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) Price Down 15.1% This Week

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market cap of $106,509.71 and $90,229.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Renewable Electronic Energy Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00100588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00140285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,941.12 or 0.99755266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.14 or 0.00845711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 973,507,414 coins and its circulating supply is 371,761,976 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io

Buying and Selling Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

