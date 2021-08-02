Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,689,366 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,027 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.87% of Republic First Bancorp worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of FRBK opened at $3.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $217.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.