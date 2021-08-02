Request Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.11 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, Request has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $58.11 million and $1.32 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.0581 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00059733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.22 or 0.00817569 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00091032 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

REQ is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.