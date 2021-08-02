Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Century Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Century Communities in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.99. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.95 EPS.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

CCS opened at $69.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $83.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 85.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

