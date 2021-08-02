Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Exponent, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Exponent in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Exponent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $107.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.98. Exponent has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $107.40.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 21.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Exponent by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Fort L.P. lifted its position in Exponent by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Exponent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 2.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.