Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSS. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Golden Star Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Shares of GSS stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 129.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Golden Star Resources by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 511,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 70,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.