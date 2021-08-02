Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Loblaw Companies Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Desjardins dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.56.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$84.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.58. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$60.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.47.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.80 billion.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.41%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

