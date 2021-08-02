Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Nomad Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NSR. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NSR stock opened at C$8.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.08. Nomad Royalty has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$18.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$472.51 million and a PE ratio of 20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

