Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sysmex Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSMXY)

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sysmex in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sysmex’s FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $879.76 million for the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.89%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SSMXY stock opened at $59.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 80.23 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.79. Sysmex has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

