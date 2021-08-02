Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ASGN Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ASGN in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $139.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of ASGN opened at $101.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.27. ASGN has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $110.52.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ASGN by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ASGN by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in ASGN by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 11.3% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 249,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,831,000 after buying an additional 25,405 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.