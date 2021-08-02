Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) – KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $8.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.75. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

Shares of ODFL opened at $269.15 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $276.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.