Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sonic Automotive, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.17%.

SAH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.02 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.76.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $54.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

