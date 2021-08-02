Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Ensign Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Ensign Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $85.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.47 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $81,264.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,075.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,607.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,966 shares of company stock worth $338,026 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.