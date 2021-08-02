Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $72.06 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.85.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.