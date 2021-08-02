Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 2nd (ALV, APYRF, AVTR, BJRI, ENB, G1A, HCI, IAFNF, LIN, LKQ)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 2nd:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €225.00 ($264.71) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$47.00 to C$48.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $35.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $48.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$56.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its price target boosted by Truist from $93.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$78.00 to C$80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $356.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price target raised by Truist from $58.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $154.00 to $170.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $175.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$68.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $575.00 to $630.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $148.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $53.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $81.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $96.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $140.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $340.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $85.00 to $100.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $570.00 to $625.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$5.25. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $85.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $211.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$27.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €57.00 ($67.06) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $200.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $176.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

