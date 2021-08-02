Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 2nd (ALV, APYRF, AVTR, BJRI, ENB, G1A, HCI, IAFNF, LIN, LKQ)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 2nd:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €225.00 ($264.71) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$47.00 to C$48.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $35.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $48.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$56.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its price target boosted by Truist from $93.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$78.00 to C$80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $356.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price target raised by Truist from $58.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $154.00 to $170.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $175.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$68.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $575.00 to $630.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $148.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $53.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $81.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $96.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $140.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target increased by Truist from $140.00 to $145.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $340.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $85.00 to $100.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $570.00 to $625.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$5.25. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $85.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price increased by Truist from $80.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $211.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$27.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €57.00 ($67.06) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $200.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $176.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target increased by Truist from $176.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

