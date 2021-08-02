Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP):

7/29/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$105.00 to C$106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $108.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$112.00 to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Canadian Pacific is performing brilliantly with respect to grain movement. The company set a record pertaining to movement of Canadian grain and grain products in 2020. Higher volumes of grain transportation are boosting grain revenues. We are also impressed by Canadian Pacific's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Notably, over the long term, the company expects adjusted dividend payout ratio in the 25-30% range. With gradual recovery in freight volumes, strong rebound in the automotive business is encouraging. Despite improving, freight volumes continue to be weaker than the 2019 levels. This, in turn, is weighing on freight revenues. Additionally, the company’s high capital expenditures are concerning, as it has the potential to hurt the bottom line. Its weak liquidity position is also worrisome. “

NYSE:CP traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.50. 1,391,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,911. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554,932 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,290,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,386,064,000 after purchasing an additional 104,038 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,732,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,864 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,094,000 after purchasing an additional 110,317 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,795,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,949,000 after buying an additional 1,408,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

