Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Engie (ENGI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Engie (EPA: ENGI):

8/2/2021 – Engie was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/30/2021 – Engie was given a new €16.10 ($18.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/22/2021 – Engie was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/14/2021 – Engie was given a new €16.10 ($18.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/22/2021 – Engie was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA:ENGI traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during trading on Monday, hitting €11.25 ($13.24). 11,832,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.87. Engie Sa has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

