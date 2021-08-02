Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for The Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/22/2021 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – The Coca-Cola was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Coca-Cola outpaced the industry in the past year, thanks to its robust earnings surprise trend that continued in first-quarter 2021. This marked the sixth straight quarter of earnings beat. Additionally, the top line beat estimates after reporting a miss in the prior-quarter. Also, revenues grew 5% year over year, while organic revenues were up 6%. The company’s top line benefited from better price/mix and an increase in concentrate sales. Gains from aggressive cost management aided margins. The company is poised to gain from the streamlining of portfolio and accelerating investments to expand digital presence. However, continued pressures in the away-from-home channel, which account for nearly half of its revenues, affected revenues. Also, gains in the global value share in NARTD beverages was offset by negative channel mix.”

6/23/2021 – The Coca-Cola had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after buying an additional 75,977 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,200,000 after buying an additional 1,361,937 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

