Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Barings BDC (BBDC)

7/21/2021 – Barings BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

7/20/2021 – Barings BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

7/14/2021 – Barings BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

7/13/2021 – Barings BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

6/28/2021 – Barings BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

6/25/2021 – Barings BDC was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.25 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Barings BDC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Barings BDC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

NYSE BBDC opened at $10.72 on Monday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.56.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 45,799 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 29.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 67,356 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 139.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,460 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

