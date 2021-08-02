Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/26/2021 – Zscaler was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Zscaler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

7/13/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $280.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $282.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $235.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at KGI Securities. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $240.00 to $253.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $225.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $200.00 to $240.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ZS stock traded up $5.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $241.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,847. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.88 and a 1 year high of $240.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.97.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $249,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,767.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,892,802 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Zscaler by 27.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

