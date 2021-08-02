Research Analysts Set Expectations for Audacy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Audacy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Audacy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $3.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $503.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Audacy has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUD. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Audacy in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Audacy in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Audacy in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.