Research Analysts Set Expectations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.70) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.60).

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

TSE:AUP opened at C$16.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 16.52 and a current ratio of 17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$11.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.83.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.86 million.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total value of C$87,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,096,733.83.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.