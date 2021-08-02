Research Analysts Set Expectations for EQT Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 28.97%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

NYSE EQT opened at $18.39 on Monday. EQT has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after buying an additional 13,041,538 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,217,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $598,592,000 after purchasing an additional 435,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,044,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 660,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,577 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,382,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,271,000 after purchasing an additional 133,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.