Research Analysts Set Expectations for NuVasive, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NuVasive’s FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Get NuVasive alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NUVA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $63.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,199.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.33.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,418,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.