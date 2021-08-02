Research Analysts Set Expectations for OPKO Health, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OPKO Health in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.77. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $6.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Aperimus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 315.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 164,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $97,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon R. Cohen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $476,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

