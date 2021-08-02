Research Analysts Set Expectations for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.70.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PGC. Hovde Group lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $32.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $613.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $33.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 744.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 128,868 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 578,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,874,000 after buying an additional 117,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 267.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $55,473.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,073.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

