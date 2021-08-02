Research Analysts Set Expectations for Toromont Industries Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Toromont Industries in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$806.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$748.40 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$117.11.

TIH opened at C$105.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$70.50 and a twelve month high of C$110.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$106.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.63, for a total transaction of C$65,778.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,247,106.27. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,658 shares of company stock worth $177,499.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

