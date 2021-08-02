Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 2nd (BCOV, BLBD, BLU, BXMT, CALT, CALX, CFFN, CIVB, CMPGY, MKTW)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 2nd:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Calix provides the cloud, software platforms, systems and services required for communications service providers to simplify their business, excite their subscribers and grow their value. “

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $22.50 price target on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Craig Hallum. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

