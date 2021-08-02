Reserve Rights (RSR) Trading Up 15.4% This Week

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $420.05 million and $45.34 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00060363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.61 or 0.00807549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00094936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00040934 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.