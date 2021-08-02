ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded by CLSA to Sell

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.03. 9,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ResMed has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $272.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.36. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 85.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,930 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Palo Capital increased its stake in ResMed by 6.9% in the third quarter. Palo Capital now owns 15,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management increased its stake in ResMed by 231.6% in the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 494,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,191,000 after purchasing an additional 345,234 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $2,792,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in ResMed by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors now owns 77,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.