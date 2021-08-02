Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,936 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 0.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 29,293 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 162,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,234. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.