Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

VSS traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,353. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.05 and a 52-week high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

