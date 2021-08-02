Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 24,285 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.3% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 164,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.79. 6,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,877. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.74. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.