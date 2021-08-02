Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 26,559 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,332,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 460,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,385,000 after purchasing an additional 81,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.46. 50,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,560. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

