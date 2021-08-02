Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 74.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.63. 778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,781. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.16.

