Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 0.7% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

MDY traded up $2.48 on Monday, reaching $494.88. The stock had a trading volume of 30,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,266. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $321.77 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $490.85.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

