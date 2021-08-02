Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,006,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 13.5% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $146.01. 1,418,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,889,594. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

