Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDE stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.67. The stock had a trading volume of 24,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,214. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17.

